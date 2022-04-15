Advertisement

‘Pink Moon’ heralds spring, Passover

April's version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.
April's version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The full moon will not be called blue this weekend. Instead, it will be called pink!

NASA said the “Pink Moon” will illuminate the sky from early Friday to Monday morning. The moon should be at its peak fullness Saturday afternoon.

This version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.

The “Pink Moon” honors its spring arrival, so it will not actually be the color pink.

It’s also known as the “Fish Moon” because, as coastal tribes note, it appears at the same time the shad fish swim upstream to spawn.

And it’s called a “Passover Moon” because its appearance coincides with the Jewish holiday.

Passover begins at sundown Friday and ends the following week at nightfall on April 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy S. Lance
Woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI in Marinette County
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Comparisons of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case numbers were similar for vaccinated, unvaccinated in March
Kelton Jennings appears in Brown County court via video conference
Charges filed against former Green Bay band teacher in student assault case
The Restaurant Week lunch menu at The Exchange- (WBAY photo)
Green Bay Restaurant Week canceled for 2022

Latest News

Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues,...
Ancient tombs discovered underneath Notre Dame
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
Authorities arrested the owner of a shoe store for allegedly opening fire on shoplifters,...
Mall store owner arrested after shooting that hurt girl
Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues,...
PHOTOS: Ancient tombs, statues found underneath Notre Dame
Marqel Cockrell enters court during an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in...
Mall store owner accused of shooting 9-year-old girl to be returned to California