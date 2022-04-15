Niagara man sentenced to prison for fatal drug overdose

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Niagara man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal drug overdose.

In February, Adam Recla was convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide for delivering fentanyl that caused the death of Casey Ashburn in January of 2021.

On Thursday, Recla was sentenced to six years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Heinbeck said Recla knew Ashburn was not supposed to be using heroin, but still delivered it at Ashburn’s request. The heroin contained the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Recla’s co-defendants are facing prosecution in this case. One of the defendants, Brady Timothy Peeters, has a warrant for failing to appear in court. If you have information, contact law enforcement. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

