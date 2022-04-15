Advertisement

Niagara man sentenced to prison for fatal drug overdose

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified that Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, Miss., didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Niagara man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal drug overdose.

In February, Adam Recla was convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide for delivering fentanyl that caused the death of Casey Ashburn in January of 2021.

On Thursday, Recla was sentenced to six years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Heinbeck said Recla knew Ashburn was not supposed to be using heroin, but still delivered it at Ashburn’s request. The heroin contained the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Recla’s co-defendants are facing prosecution in this case. One of the defendants, Brady Timothy Peeters, has a warrant for failing to appear in court. If you have information, contact law enforcement. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy S. Lance
Woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI in Marinette County
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Comparisons of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case numbers were similar for vaccinated, unvaccinated in March
Changing room photos investigation.
Wisconsin, Michigan police want to identify changing area seen in photos
Kelton Jennings appears in Brown County court via video conference
Charges filed against former Green Bay band teacher in student assault case

Latest News

After Supreme Court decision, Wisconsin high court chooses Senate, Assembly maps drawn by Legislature
Local advocates share the priorty to prevent sexual assault in our area
Local agencies offer resources for survivors of sexual assualt
A Brown County squad car on an emergency call passes a car that did not pull over despite the...
DEBRIEF: Drivers don't yield to emergency vehicles
Image courtesy of MGN.
Too distracted to drive: Our cameras catch drivers failing to yield in emergencies
Mike Wiltse promotes advance health care directives after being put on a ventilator saved his...
Man saved by ventilator touts advance health care decisions