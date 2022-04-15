Menasha police looking for feral cat after bite

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department is looking for a cat that bit a person earlier this week.

The bite from the feral cat happened on the 500-block of Sixth St. on Tuesday.

If you see a male, gray cat with white paws which doesn’t have a collar, contact the Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500.

Do not attempt the capture the cat or chase it.

