Menasha police looking for feral cat after bite
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department is looking for a cat that bit a person earlier this week.
The bite from the feral cat happened on the 500-block of Sixth St. on Tuesday.
If you see a male, gray cat with white paws which doesn’t have a collar, contact the Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500.
Do not attempt the capture the cat or chase it.
