Marinette woman sentenced to prison for abusing stepson

Aleasha and Troy Thiry
Aleasha and Troy Thiry(Marinette County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marinette woman has been sentenced to prison for repeatedly abusing her stepson.

Aleasha Thiry was convicted of Physical Abuse of a Child, Repeated Acts Causing Bodily Harm. The District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that she had been sentenced to four years in prison and three years of extended supervision

Prosecutors say the crimes happened in July of 2019.

During sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Heineck said Thiry’s actions were torture. In one instance, Thiry choked her stepson, causing him to lose consciousness.

Thiry’s co-defendant, Troy Thiry, entered a plea to Physical Abuse of a Child-Intentionally Cause Harm. He was sentenced to six years in prison and three years on extended supervision.

