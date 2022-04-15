Advertisement

Six people displaced, dogs rescued from Green Bay house fire

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a firenear N. Webster Ave. and Smith St.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Six people living in apartments at a home off N. Webster Ave. in Green Bay will need to find another place to spend the night after a fire Thursday.

Two dogs were rescued from the fire, which the Green Bay Metro Fire Department says started in the kitchen area of the lower apartment. No one in that apartment was home at the time. The fire was reported by a person driving by at 8:15 P.M.

The location on the 900-block of Smith St. is blocks from Fire Station #2. Crews were on the scene and had the fire out within 5 minutes of arriving.

Exactly what caused the fire in the kitchen is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

Firefighters said the dogs didn’t appear to be injured and were turned over to residents.

Police closed N. Webster Ave. between Eastman Ave. and Day St. during the fire response.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is reminding people to have working smoke detectors.

