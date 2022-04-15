Local agencies offer resources for survivors of sexual assualt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Sexual Violence Resource Center says one in five women in the United States has been sexually assaulted or survived an attempted rape.

In Part 2 of Action 2 News “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” Series, Megan Kernan sits down with local agencies who share the priority to prevent sexual assault in our area.

“There’s always going to be that little voice saying ‘oh well, if you didn’t go to that party it wouldn’t have happened,’ or ‘if you wouldn’t have had a drink it wouldn’t have happened,’ like little thoughts blaming yourself,” said Hannah LaMarch, sexual assault survivor.

Like LaMarch, a survivor from Green Bay, so many survivors of sexual assault never share their stories for endless reasons; victim blaming, fear of retaliation, and doubt that it really happened.

According to the Sexual Assault Center-Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin, 75% of sexual assault incidents go unreported to law enforcement.

“It’s “am I going to be believed?’ A lot of victims still feel and fear that, that nobody’s going to believe me, the victim blaming, which unfortunately is so sad. But it is so common. It’s with almost every victim I’ve ever worked with,” said Carrie Burke, sexual assault advocate for Brown County.

“Probably the biggest misconception is that victim’s feel like they’re going to be blamed, police aren’t going to believe them. And maybe in the past that was the case, but that’s not the case anymore. You can’t blame the victim. It doesn’t give someone the right to assault someone just because the way they’re dressed, or the way they’re acting, or if they’re under the influence,” said Detective Craig Brey, Senstive Crimes Unit for the Green Bay Police Department.

In 2021, volunteers and victim advocates for the Sexual Assault Center helped 1,192 survivors in Brown, Door, Oconto and Marinette Counties.

Nealry half were children.

“It is not right. It is not their fault. And there are steps to help that victim’s voice be heard,” Burke said.

Last year, the Green Bay Police Department was involved in 351 criminal investigations that included some form of sexual assault or inappropriate sexual behavior.

“We are the busiest part of the bureau dealing with sensitive crimes, crimes against children, and adult sexual assaults,” said Detective Brey.

Officials and victim advocates say children are sexually assaulted the most in our community, from newborns to teens.

But they see sexual violence happent to anyone at every age.

“Majority of our cases are crimes against children,” said Detective Brey.

“We’ve had women as old as 80, 85 with sexual assaults happening in nursing homes. And I know a couple years ago, they had a 6 month old here,” Burke said.

In the past year, the Sexual Assault Center has seen an increase of stranger sexual assaults and the use of date rape drugs.

“Last fall, I specifically remember 4 or 5. But I believe it was maybe 10 or 11 of stranger situations. Which is what everybody thinks of when they think of sexual assault are the strangers, the lurking person in the bush, and that’s actually the rare situation with sexual abuse. It’s often you know that person. Also what we’re seeing an increase of is the drugging of the drinks,” Burke said.

The Sexual Assault Center says 93% of sexual assault survivors know their assailant.

“Sadly, I would say most of it is within the home, it’s within a family member, or an extended family member. I would say secondly, it’s bars, Downtown situations that lead to people were left behind in a party, miscommunication I didn’t have my phone,” said Burke.

Burke says sexual assault incidents play a huge role in domestic violence, “Marital rape is real, it does happen, and it is against the law. With that you often see that hand-in-hand with domestic violence as well.”

All victims of sexual assault have the option to have a Sexual Assault Nurse Exam (SANE) and evidence kit collected within five days after the assualt.

It will then be kept on file for 10 years.

“The sooner you get there the better, but a lot of people are like ‘I didn’t even know I could do that,’ and I’m like absolutely,” said Burke.

The Sexual Assault Center and Green Bay Police Department urges community members to have more open discussions about sexual assault.

“We are thankfully in a society now where there’s definitely a more comfortable and welcoming environment to report. Everybody deserves a right to be heard, to report the wrongdoing’s to them,” Burke said.

“It’s part of society that we don’t want to believe it even exists, but it does,” said Detective Brey.

By acknowledging, addressing and accepting sexual assault, they hope survivors will feel that much more empowered to come forward.

“My number one message would be you are not alone. There are a lot of people that go through this and even if you don’t feel like reporting is what’s going to help you, at least talk to someone. There’s so many people that have been through it, that can give advice, that can help you out,” said LaMarch.

During the final part of the series airing on Friday April 29, Megan Kernan shows us where survivors can turn to for help in our community, and a survivor’s take on recovery after sexual assault.

A list of resources for sexual assault survivors can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.