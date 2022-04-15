Advertisement

Johnson raises over $7 million for reelection bid

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he has raised more than $7 million in the first three months of the year for his reelection bid, while his top Democratic challengers also reported bringing in millions.

Johnson is seeking a third term in the battleground state narrowly won by President Joe Biden in 2020.

Among Democrats, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said he raised $1.7 million from January through March. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry reported raising $3.9 million over the period, but he put in $3.45 million of that. Similarly, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $2.1 million, of which she contributed $1.5 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy S. Lance
Woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI in Marinette County
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Comparisons of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case numbers were similar for vaccinated, unvaccinated in March
Changing room photos investigation.
Wisconsin, Michigan police want to identify changing area seen in photos
Kelton Jennings appears in Brown County court via video conference
Charges filed against former Green Bay band teacher in student assault case

Latest News

After Supreme Court decision, Wisconsin high court chooses Senate, Assembly maps drawn by Legislature
Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, speaks at Brown County United Way in Green Bay on...
Wisconsin senators share opposing views on inflation and its causes
Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron...
Gableman disparages how head of elections panel dresses
Wisconsin Supreme Court justices question ballot drop boxes