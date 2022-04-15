Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Southern Door teacher is a finalist for national award

Jessica Meacham is one of four finalists from Wisconsin. She's the only one of the four teaching a STEAM curriculum starting in 4K.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRUSSELS, Wis. (WBAY) - A teacher in the Southern Door school district is a finalist for a national award, the highest honor the U.S. government gives for STEM teaching.

Jessica Meacham is one of four Wisconsin teachers among the finalists. She is the only one of the four teaching the curriculum starting in 4K through 5th grade. She’s also the only one with an art background, making her program STEAM teaching (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math).

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth talked with Meacham on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the honor, how the STEAM standards change for the different grade levels, and what a 4K STEAM class looks like.

