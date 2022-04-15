INTERVIEW: Southern Door teacher is a finalist for national award

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WBAY) - A teacher in the Southern Door school district is a finalist for a national award, the highest honor the U.S. government gives for STEM teaching.

Jessica Meacham is one of four Wisconsin teachers among the finalists. She is the only one of the four teaching the curriculum starting in 4K through 5th grade. She’s also the only one with an art background, making her program STEAM teaching (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math).

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth talked with Meacham on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the honor, how the STEAM standards change for the different grade levels, and what a 4K STEAM class looks like.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.