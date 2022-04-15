Advertisement

Green Bay announces bridge closures for spring cleaning

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Public Works has announced upcoming bridge closures for spring cleaning.

The closures impact the three downtown bridges that cross the Fox River.

There will be access to homes and businesses.

APRIL 19 (TUESDAY)

Donald A. Tilleman Memorial (Mason Street) Bridge

  • Closed 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • East of the Fox River on East Mason at South Monroe
  • West of the Fox River on West Mason at South Ashland
  • Detour is South Ashland, Walnut, and South Monroe

APRIL 20 (WEDNESDAY)

Bart Starr Memorial (Walnut Street) Bridge

  • Closed 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • East of the Fox River on East Walnut at Washington
  • West of the Fox River on West Walnut at Broadway
  • Detour is North Broadway, Dousman, Main, and North Monroe

APRIL 22 (FRIDAY)

Ray Nitchske Memorial (Main Street) Bridge

  • Closed 3 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • East of the Fox River on Main at North Washington
  • West of the Fox River on Dousman at North Broadway
  • Detour is North Broadway, East Walnut, and North Monroe

