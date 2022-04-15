Green Bay announces bridge closures for spring cleaning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Public Works has announced upcoming bridge closures for spring cleaning.

The closures impact the three downtown bridges that cross the Fox River.

There will be access to homes and businesses.

APRIL 19 (TUESDAY)

Donald A. Tilleman Memorial (Mason Street) Bridge

Closed 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

East of the Fox River on East Mason at South Monroe

West of the Fox River on West Mason at South Ashland

Detour is South Ashland, Walnut, and South Monroe

APRIL 20 (WEDNESDAY)

Bart Starr Memorial (Walnut Street) Bridge

Closed 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

East of the Fox River on East Walnut at Washington

West of the Fox River on West Walnut at Broadway

Detour is North Broadway, Dousman, Main, and North Monroe

APRIL 22 (FRIDAY)

Ray Nitchske Memorial (Main Street) Bridge

Closed 3 p.m. to 2 p.m.

East of the Fox River on Main at North Washington

West of the Fox River on Dousman at North Broadway

Detour is North Broadway, East Walnut, and North Monroe

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.