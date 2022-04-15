The final fish fries of Lent

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Good Friday is the last Friday of Lent, the Christian season of sacrifice and preparation for the death and resurrection of their savior. We first reported at the beginning of the Lenten season on the big return of the area’s traditional Friday fish fries, after the pandemic got in the way for a couple of years.

Good Friday also brings the last fish fry of Lent. Fifteen minutes after the kitchen opened at Duck Creek Pub & Grill in Howard, people were already enjoying freshly-fried fish.

Duck Creek ranks as one of the top places in the Green Bay area for fish fries. The building is owned by the VFW but the restaurant is operated independently by Traci Graham and her husband. Her parents started Duck Creek nine years ago.

“People like the friendly atmosphere, they like the cold beer, they like the perch and the way the plates are fixed. We have veterans here. My husband is a veteran, my father is a veteran. We support and appreciate our veterans as well,” Graham said.

Many restaurants and grills will continue fish fries past Lent, as long as the perch is available and the diners are biting.

