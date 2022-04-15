CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers continue to pose as Oneida Powerball couple

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers continue to use the names of local Powerball winners in an effort to get your money.

In March, Consumer First Alert reported that a scammer was sending emails pretending to be Tammy and Cliff Webster. They’re the Oneida couple who won a share of the massive $316 million Powerball jackpot this year.

Now, a Wisconsin Department of Revenue Lottery spokesperson says a fake Instagram account was shut down for pretending to be the Websters.

We’ve also received word that scammers are sending text messages using the Webster name.

As we reported last month, a man from South Carolina reached out to Consumer First Alert after receiving an email from someone pretending to be the Websters, saying they had decided to donate $10 million to charity and “you’re one of the lucky recipients to get $2 million.” The email is signed “Tammy and Cliff Webster.”

The man didn’t take the bait. He contacted us because the scam email had a link to our story about the Websters winning the Powerball.

“To add credibility they’ll include links and news stories just to make them seem more credible,” says Susan Bach of the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin.

The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin tracked a similar scam involving another Wisconsin Lottery winner. Victims lost thousands of dollars.

“Since 2019, we’ve received over 300 Scam Tracker reports using Manuel Franco’s name. This is not unusual,” says Bach. “The reports come over the country, not just Wisconsin. It seems anytime there is a big Powerball or Lottery winner we start receiving reports like this.”

Do not respond to the scammers. Don’t give out your personal information.

Wisconsin Lottery advises anyone who thinks they are the victim of a scam or fraud to report it to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Please visit their website for a fact sheet on Lottery, Contest and Sweepstakes Scams. Consumers can call the toll-free hotline at (800) 422-7128 or email at DATCPHotline@Wisconsin.gov.

LOTTERY SCAM ALERTS: https://wilottery.com/about/scam-alerts

