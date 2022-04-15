Appleton airport breaks travel record for the month of March

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Easter weekend is expected to be a busy time for people looking to travel and it comes as the Appleton International Airport breaks its all time record for the most passengers, even as the price for airfare goes up.

Airport officials we spoke to, say March was their busiest month ever, with more than 84,000 passengers coming and going, which is a sign that people want to vacation.

It’s likely one of the many factors also driving up the price of tickets.

“Coming from Houston it was a lot busier this morning, getting through all the security lines just to get here,” said Stephanie Orenstein, who arrived on Friday into Appleton for a visit. She added, “People are a lot more excited to be able to travel and get out and see family and friends.”

The bump in demand is also having an impact on airlines across the country, which for weeks now have been canceling flights at a record pace.

This weekend might not be any different.

Julie Diedrich of Manitowoc said, “We thought about it, but we thought it would be okay to get stuck there.”

Her friend, Gail Broecker of Green Bay, added, “A my work I had four people, patients come in that said, they themselves or other family members had delays or cancellations. So we were just praying to God, like she said, if it happened, it was going to happen in Florida.”

Airlines say the biggest problem is meeting this increase in demand, while being short staffed coming out of the pandemic.

“The pilot shortage is real. We can hire pilots at United Airlines, but the regional airlines and the smaller airlines have a real pilot shortage and are having real challenges,” said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby.

For now, even higher prices for tickets aren’t deterring too many people.

Steve Celauro, who is visiting Appleton, told us, “I love to travel and I want to do more of it, so hopefully it doesn’t increase too much that I can still do that.”

The previous record for the airport was set in July of last year when 79,000 people passed through the terminal.

That was also during a period when the pandemic saw relatively few cases.

