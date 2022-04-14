Advertisement

Woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI in Marinette County

Amy S. Lance
Amy S. Lance(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman was arrested on suspicion of 4th offense operating under the influence during a stop in Marinette County, according to the State Patrol.

Amy S. Lance, 50, was taken into custody after a stop at Highway 41 and County Highway B. It happened April 13 at about 9:56 p.m.

The State Patrol says she was stopped for an equipment violation. A trooper observed indicators that Lance was impaired and ordered field sobriety testing.

“After conducting standard field sobriety testing on the driver, she was subsequently arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, 4th offense,” reads a statement from the State Patrol.

A Marinette Police Officer and Marinette County Sheriff’s Deputy assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Comparisons of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case numbers were similar for vaccinated, unvaccinated in March
Changing room photos investigation.
Wisconsin, Michigan police want to identify changing area seen in photos
Kelton Jennings appears in Brown County court via video conference
Charges filed against former Green Bay band teacher in student assault case

Latest News

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases and vaccinations up, hospitalizations and deaths down
Wisconsin's annual spring turkey hunting season starts next week.
Wild Turkeys at low risk of catching bird flu
April 15 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly weekend
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Niagara man sentenced to prison for fatal drug overdose
Aleasha and Troy Thiry
Marinette woman sentenced to prison for abusing stepson