Woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman was arrested on suspicion of 4th offense operating under the influence during a stop in Marinette County, according to the State Patrol.

Amy S. Lance, 50, was taken into custody after a stop at Highway 41 and County Highway B. It happened April 13 at about 9:56 p.m.

The State Patrol says she was stopped for an equipment violation. A trooper observed indicators that Lance was impaired and ordered field sobriety testing.

“After conducting standard field sobriety testing on the driver, she was subsequently arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, 4th offense,” reads a statement from the State Patrol.

A Marinette Police Officer and Marinette County Sheriff’s Deputy assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.