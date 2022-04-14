Advertisement

Wisconsin senators share opposing views on inflation and its causes

Sen. Johnson says it's impacting seniors on limited budgets. Sen. Baldwin says corporations are taking advantage.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Senator Tammy Baldwin says she understands the financial pinch many families are experiencing with inflation but believes it is temporary.

“The inflation that we’re experiencing is very painful and especially for those in poverty and those who would be considered asset limited, income constrained and employed,” Baldwin, (D) Wisconsin, said at a news conference held in Green Bay on Wednesday.

Sen. Baldwin was part of a group of speakers at Brown County United Way celebrating a $1 million grant the non-profit received thanks largely to her office.

RELATED: $1 million grant delivered for Brown County United Way community house

According to Brown County United Way, 48% of Green Bay households are asset limited, income constrained, despite being employed.

On Tuesday, the Biden Administration released data showing consumer prices increased 8.5% percent over a year ago marking a 41-year high.

Energy prices increased 11% in March alone.

“There was a shock created when Russia immorally invaded Ukraine and many nations including our own cut off...petroleum oil imports,” Baldwin said.

She says she’s part of a group calling on the Upper Midwest to do its part with biofuels to alleviate high energy prices.

Action 2 News reached out to Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s office, which directed us to a tweet he sent Tuesday blaming democratic polices for high inflation.

“I think we have some serious issues whether its pandemic profiteering or war-profiteering,” Sen. Baldwin said.

According to Johnson, inflation is a democrat tax increase especially impacting seniors on a fixed income and those on the lower end of the economic spectrum.

Baldwin, on the other hand, says that some corporations are taking advantage of the situation. She cited the multinational meat packing companies as an example.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Second competency exam allowed for woman charged in murder and dismemberment case
Elizabeth Wagner, 24, of Little Chute. She was killed in September of 2020 by her husband who...
Exclusive: Little Chute domestic violence victim being remembered at Harbor House event
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity increases, vaccinations jump
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor

Latest News

Scales of justice
Board: Wrongfully convicted Milwaukee man deserves $1M
Wisconsin State Crime Lab (file photo)
Wisconsin crime labs’ turnaround times slowed last year
Lights on squad car
Menasha police looking for feral cat after bite
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a firenear N. Webster Ave. and Smith St.
Six people displaced, dogs rescued from Green Bay house fire
Photos of a changing area in Wisconsin or Michigan that police want to identify. The people...
Detective: Changing area seen in photos may be years old