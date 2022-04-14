Wisconsin senators share opposing views on inflation and its causes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Senator Tammy Baldwin says she understands the financial pinch many families are experiencing with inflation but believes it is temporary.

“The inflation that we’re experiencing is very painful and especially for those in poverty and those who would be considered asset limited, income constrained and employed,” Baldwin, (D) Wisconsin, said at a news conference held in Green Bay on Wednesday.

Sen. Baldwin was part of a group of speakers at Brown County United Way celebrating a $1 million grant the non-profit received thanks largely to her office.

According to Brown County United Way, 48% of Green Bay households are asset limited, income constrained, despite being employed.

On Tuesday, the Biden Administration released data showing consumer prices increased 8.5% percent over a year ago marking a 41-year high.

Energy prices increased 11% in March alone.

“There was a shock created when Russia immorally invaded Ukraine and many nations including our own cut off...petroleum oil imports,” Baldwin said.

She says she’s part of a group calling on the Upper Midwest to do its part with biofuels to alleviate high energy prices.

Action 2 News reached out to Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s office, which directed us to a tweet he sent Tuesday blaming democratic polices for high inflation.

Consumer prices jumped to 8.5%, a 41-year high.



Inflation is the Democrat tax increase and a gut punch to all Americans. Especially seniors on fixed income and the lower end of the economic spectrum.



Americans know who caused this.



This is the result of Democrat policies. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) April 12, 2022

“I think we have some serious issues whether its pandemic profiteering or war-profiteering,” Sen. Baldwin said.

According to Johnson, inflation is a democrat tax increase especially impacting seniors on a fixed income and those on the lower end of the economic spectrum.

Baldwin, on the other hand, says that some corporations are taking advantage of the situation. She cited the multinational meat packing companies as an example.

