Wisconsin, Michigan police want to identify changing area seen in photos

Identifying the location will not only help give justice to victims but help law enforcers charge the suspect for the crimes
Investigators have to consider the possibility the look of the room has changed since the photos of people undressing were taken
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin and Michigan State Police are investigating photos taken of people in a dressing room or changing area.

Law enforcement believe the photos were taken in Wisconsin or Upper Michigan. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the location in the images.

“Law enforcement has a lot of eyes out there, we have a lot of community contacts, but we can’t be everywhere,” Detective Lt. Chris Braman with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said.

The news has scared local store owners like Barb Nelson, of Brinkley’s Boutique, who has a dressing room of her own.

“That just wrong on so many levels, and it’s sad what’s happening in the world today,” she said.

From what Braman can tell from the photos, the women were changing out of swimsuits and into regular clothes, leading officers to believe they could be at a water park or similar location.

“That could mean a lot of different areas. That could mean an aquatic center, campsites, pools,” Lt. Braman said.

The age of the photos is also unknown. They could be up to 10 years old. Braman said, “The changing rooms may not look now like they did when [the photos] were created, so we have to take that into account and hopefully if it was a place that has been changed or renovated, hopefully somebody will remember that,” he said.

Identifying the location will not only help give justice to victims but help officials charge their suspect for his crimes.

If you have information, contact Winnebago County Detective Chris Braman at (920) 236-7370.

Winnebago County and Michigan authorities want to identify the location of the changing room...
Winnebago County and Michigan authorities want to identify the location of the changing room where people were photographed. Investigators don't know the age of the photos, so the changing rooms may not look this way now.(Michigan State Police)
