WINDY AND COOLER ON THURSDAY

Rain showers will turn to mix and some wet snow overnight as a cold front pushes through the area. Some minor slushy accumulation is possible across northern areas; but major, widespread problems are not expected. Skies are likely to clear for a brief time around sunrise, but clouds will fill back in during the mid/late morning.

The big weather story on Thursday will be a stout southwest wind. Sustained speeds of 20-30 mph are expected, and gusts could top the 45-50 mph range. A wind advisory is in effect, and scattered power outages are possible. Some passing light snow showers are also possible across the Northwoods. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the middle 40s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

The mostly cloudy conditions will stick around for Friday. While the day will not be as windy as Thursday, sustained speeds will still be around 20 mph out of the west. A stray flake is possible, but there should not be anything measurable. Saturday will still be a brisk day with highs struggling to make it back to 40 degrees.

Easter Sunday is probably one of the nicer days in the extended forecast. We should see some sunshine early, but clouds will be increasing through the day. Winds will be lighter, although highs will remain in the middle 40s. Another round of snow and wintry mix arrives overnight and continues into Monday. There could also be more rain and/or snow showers in the region on Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW 20-30+ MPH... GUSTS TO 50 MPH

FRIDAY: W 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Evening showers, mixing with wet snow overnight. Clearing skies late. Turning windy. LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Windy and colder. Early sun, then mostly cloudy. Passing light snow NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy again. A stray flake? HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Still brisk with mostly cloudy skies. Some clearing late. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

EASTER SUNDAY: Morning sun, then clouds thicken. Lighter wind. Snow-mix at night. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

MONDAY: A mix of rain and snow showers. Still cool. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Cool and brisk with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers SOUTH and snow showers NORTH. HIGH: 48

