Wind-blown baseball fans turn out for Brewers home opener

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a symbolic day for baseball Thursday as the Milwaukee Brewers have their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s the first home opener since 2019 with the stadium at full capacity.

And what is baseball season in Wisconsin without tailgating? The strong winds didn’t deter the tailgaters, who started showing up at 1:15 in the afternoon.

“It’s tough. It’s tough. Things are getting blown around and we kind of have to monitor the grill, so it’s a windy day,” Mike Doleschy of Fort Atkinson said.

The Brewers issued a wind advisory asking fans not to set up tents and make sure everything they do bring is tied down. Smaller grills were discouraged.

We saw hats and other items blowing around the parking lot all afternoon. The weather is more fit for a fall football game than spring baseball. This led fans to bring out the coats, hats and gloves again.

“It’s cold. I’m sitting on the end. There is nothing blocking the wind. It’s my first opening day, though, so I’ve been to tailgates but it’s my first opening day. It’s worth it to watch the Brewers win,” Sara Stahl from Fort Atkinson said.

Some fans remember the weather being a lot worse. Kelly Baker of Fort Atkinson remembers a game in 1993 when it was snowing. He came to the baseball game in shorts Thursday, saying he’s a Wisconsinite and he can “tough it out.”

“I’m excited. This is my 29th opening day. I’ve been to old County Stadium when it was 27 degrees with snow. I love the stadium, I love the fans. I’m just so excited for us to just beat the Cardinals. Let’s go!” Baker said.

Fans say it’s a tradition they never miss, and they’re seeing a return to normalcy after two years of COVID restrictions that have finally been lifted.

“Last year when we were coming, we were season ticket holders, I did kind of like it because there were only 13,000 fans and we had the whole place to ourselves,” Jason Gebhart from Manitowoc told us, “but that being said, it’s great to see everyone here again and everyone having fun -- and we’re going to have a great season this year.”

