VERY WINDY OVER THE NEXT TWO DAYS

A strong spring storm is still swirling near the U.S.-Canadian border. Coming around the back side of this weathermaker, is a blast of wind and colder weather. Southwest winds may gust as high as 50 mph this afternoon. The wind may be strong enough to blow down some tree branches and knock out the power in some spots. Drivers of high profile vehicles should also be alert to these strong winds. A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect from 10am through 7pm for areas near and south of Highway 64.

Sunshine will give way to thickening clouds by the end of this morning. Some flakes will fly, mainly NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities through the afternoon and into tonight. While most folks in eastern Wisconsin won’t see anything stick, some areas in north-central Wisconsin could see up to 1″ of wet snow into tomorrow morning.

Otherwise, our windy weather will continue through Friday, with things calming down gradually this weekend. Easter Sunday looks decent, albeit a bit cool with highs in the low to mid 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 20-35+ MPH

FRIDAY: W 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Windy and colder. Increasing clouds. Flakes mainly NORTHWEST. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Quite blustery. A few flakes. LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Broken clouds. Windy again. A bit chilly. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Some early sun, then clouds thicken. Still blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

EASTER SUNDAY: Some sunshine. Cool, with increasing clouds late. HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

MONDAY: A wintry mix, then showers. Breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Another early wintry mix, then showers. Breezy again. HIGH: 45

