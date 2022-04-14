Advertisement

Two more Assembly Democrats announce retirements

Two more Democrats have decided to give up their seats in the state Assembly
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two more Democrats have decided to give up their seats in the state Assembly.

Rep. Nick Milroy of South Range announced Thursday that he won’t seek reelection in November. He said that he has spent too many days and nights in Madison away from his wife and he’s looking forward to spending more time with her and their three children. Milroy was first elected to the Assembly in 2008.

Sondy Pope of Mount Horeb also announced her retirement Thursday. She was first elected to the Assembly in 2002. She said in her announcement that she wants to spend more time with loved ones and travel.

Nine Democrats and 13 Republicans have now announced they won’t seek reelection. Three Democratic and three Republican senators have said they’re not running again.

Most Read

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Second competency exam allowed for woman charged in murder and dismemberment case
Elizabeth Wagner, 24, of Little Chute. She was killed in September of 2020 by her husband who...
Exclusive: Little Chute domestic violence victim being remembered at Harbor House event
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity increases, vaccinations jump
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor

Latest News

FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh...
Packers address receiving issues by signing Sammy Watkins
High winds dock Merrimac ferry, gusts of 55 mph in Milwaukee
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
DNR restarts effort to set bacteria standards in groundwater
Congresswoman Moore again tests positive for COVID-19