SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Waupaca robotics team competes at international level

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - High school students from Waupaca are taking part in an international robotics competition.

In this week’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to the rookie team vying for a top spot.

First Robotics was founded 30 years ago and has grown into a competition with more than 97,000 students. Nearly 4,000 teams represent 34 countries.

The Waupaca team is able to compete thanks to the community’s largest employer. Ten employees of Waupaca Foundry are mentoring the students on team “Waupaca Wired.”

“We’re in the big leagues now and we owe it all to the Foundry and the investment that they have put in to our program and our students, said Ron Saari, Superintendent of the Waupaca School District.

We’ll hear from the students in Small Towns airing Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

View all our Small Towns reports: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

