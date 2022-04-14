SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Waupaca robotics team competes at international level

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - High school students from Waupaca are taking part in an international robotics competition.

In this week’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to the rookie team vying for a top spot.

First Robotics was founded 30 years ago and has grown into a competition with more than 97,000 students. Nearly 4,000 teams represent 34 countries.

The Waupaca team is able to compete thanks to the community’s largest employer. Ten employees of Waupaca Foundry are mentoring the students on team “Waupaca Wired.”

“We’re in the big leagues now and we owe it all to the Foundry and the investment that they have put in to our program and our students, said Ron Saari, Superintendent of the Waupaca School District.

