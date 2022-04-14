Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in Waupaca County crash

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menomonee Falls resident was killed in a crash in Waupaca County last week. The victim was identified as Lee Worby.

The crash happened April 5 at about 1:33 a.m. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and County Highway A.

Investigators say Worby was traveling east on Highway 10, lost control, and rolled the vehicle.

Worby was taken by ambulance to a Waupaca hospital and later transported to Neenah. He died this week from his injuries.

“Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Waupaca Police and Gold Cross Ambulance provided assistance to the Sheriff’s Office.

