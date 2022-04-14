REPORTS: Packers sign one-year deal with WR Sammy Watkins
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are signing a one-year deal with veteran WR Sammy Watkins, according to multiple reports.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal is for one-year and $4 million.
Watkins will fill the void left by Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Watkins was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2014. He’s also played for the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
