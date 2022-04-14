Advertisement

REPORTS: Packers sign one-year deal with WR Sammy Watkins

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins rushes during the first half of an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(WIBW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are signing a one-year deal with veteran WR Sammy Watkins, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal is for one-year and $4 million.

Watkins will fill the void left by Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watkins was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2014. He’s also played for the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

