REPORTS: Packers sign one-year deal with WR Sammy Watkins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are signing a one-year deal with veteran WR Sammy Watkins, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal is for one-year and $4 million.

Packers are giving former Ravens’ WR Sammy Watkins a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2022

BREAKING: @AaronRodgers12 talked to Sammy Watkins last night.. excited about the signing & can't wait to get to work #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/05a2BMnThH — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 14, 2022

Watkins will fill the void left by Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watkins was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2014. He’s also played for the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

Watkins has been quite productive in the league. First memory? The double move he put on Richard Sherman in Super Bowl LIV, afterwards crediting Davante ADAMS putting a similar move on tape vs. Sherman in the NFCCG https://t.co/CIRqXMMJw5 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) April 14, 2022

Here’s a video of the play I referenced with Watkins burning Sherman in the Super Bowl after watching Adams do the same thing in the NFCCG pic.twitter.com/vjHEfvsRay — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) April 14, 2022

