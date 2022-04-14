Molina Healthcare teams up with Feeding America for mobile pantry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Community organizations teamed up to give out hundreds of boxes of food to families in need Wednesday.

Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin partnered with Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin for a drive-thru mobile food pantry at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

Feeding America says 530,500 people in Wisconsin are facing hunger--179,160 of them are children.

Each box was full of pantry staples and groceries.

“We’re grateful that Feeding America is also making sure that these boxes are full of nutritious foods, because we want to make sure our community stays healthy,” says Marla Sparks, Community Engagement, Molina Healthcare.

The event was in partnership with the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.