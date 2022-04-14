Advertisement

Local elementary school surprises custodian before running 31st Boston Marathon

This will be Kathy Waldron's 31st consecutive Boston Marathon
By Megan Kernan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay elementary school custodian will soon be running her 31st consecutive Boston Marathon, but before she heads to Boston, she received the surprise of a lifetime.

Kathy Waldron, a custodian at Sullivan Elementary School in Green Bay was paged down to the front office on Thursday morning for what she thought was just to receive a gift.

She was then surprised by the entire school lining the hallways, waving homemade signs of encouragement and cheering her on.

“With 650-something kids, it’s going to be a lot,” said Tanya Fenner, principal at Sullivan Elementary.

Students and staff wanted to send the 63-year-old off with a bang before she runs in the marathon on Monday.

“I’m just still shaking and sweating, not from running but just from all the good excitement. I’m just a little old lady who runs marathons over here, but look at what the school did for me. It is just amazing,” said Waldron.

“Kathy is our little ball of positive energy. She is just always bouncing around the school, and always, always has a smile on her face,” Fenner said.

Waldron achieved her childhood dream in 1991 when she completed her first Boston Marathon.

“My mom and dad, and both of my kids were there with me. And my dad passed away a year after that from cancer. He died and was buried with that first Boston Marathon medal around his neck,” she said.

Waldron is a member of the Quarter Century Club, a small group of runners who have completed 25 consecutive Boston Marathons, and is the only woman in Wisconsin to finish above and beyond 25.

“I never thought I would get to this many. But since I did, I feel like there’s a reason and it’s not time to quit,” said Waldron.

