INTERVIEW: Electronics recycling in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It doesn’t take long for electronics to become obsolete. So what do you do with yours?

A survey by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources finds most people are aware of efforts to recycle electronics but more awareness is needed about what to recycle and where to recycle to keep them from contributing to landfills.

Sarah Murray, coordinator for the E-cycle Wisconsin program, says costs may be a hurdle for some people, as well as access to a recycling center, especially in rural counties.

The state plans to issue grants this year to help areas with less access to “e-cycling” to increase their efforts. Murray discusses how places can apply for a grant, and how you can find out more about the state’s electronics recycling efforts and locations.

