Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Electronics recycling in Wisconsin

A DNR survey shows most people are aware of "e-cycling" efforts but more effort is needed to explain proper disposal and make it accessible
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It doesn’t take long for electronics to become obsolete. So what do you do with yours?

A survey by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources finds most people are aware of efforts to recycle electronics but more awareness is needed about what to recycle and where to recycle to keep them from contributing to landfills.

Sarah Murray, coordinator for the E-cycle Wisconsin program, says costs may be a hurdle for some people, as well as access to a recycling center, especially in rural counties.

The state plans to issue grants this year to help areas with less access to “e-cycling” to increase their efforts. Murray discusses how places can apply for a grant, and how you can find out more about the state’s electronics recycling efforts and locations.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy S. Lance
Woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI in Marinette County
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Comparisons of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case numbers were similar for vaccinated, unvaccinated in March
Changing room photos investigation.
Wisconsin, Michigan police want to identify changing area seen in photos
Kelton Jennings appears in Brown County court via video conference
Charges filed against former Green Bay band teacher in student assault case

Latest News

Wisconsin's annual spring turkey hunting season starts next week.
Wild Turkeys at low risk of catching bird flu
April 15 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly weekend
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Niagara man sentenced to prison for fatal drug overdose
Aleasha and Troy Thiry
Marinette woman sentenced to prison for abusing stepson
Daryl Dwayne Holloway
Claims board asks for $975,000 to be approved for wrongfully convicted man