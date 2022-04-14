Green Bay Restaurant Week canceled for 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Discover Green Bay has canceled the 2022 Restaurant Week. that’s led organizers of this event to rethink what Green Bay Restaurant Week will look like next year and beyond.

Since 2012, Restaurant Week served as an event that showcased Green Bay’s new restaurants while also paying homage to some of the established ones. The event is normally held in July and spread out over 8 days, offering meals at a fixed price from special menus.

According to Discover Green Bay, when it called restaurants to sound them out on participating, it received feedback that businesses couldn’t do it.

“The rising cost of their food, being able to give the historically discounted food that people have been come to love that Restaurant Week offers, was just not going to be feasible for restaurants to make that work,” Cameron Teske, VP of Visitor Experiences for Discover Green Bay, said.

“Logistics right now is a really difficult thing in restaurants. It’s tough to get products from A to B. We work very closely with our distributors to get products as reliably as possible,” Caleb Suda, co-owner of Fresh Kind Kitchen, told us.

Discover Green Bay president/CEO Brad Toll also cited a shortage of workers and the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the hospitality industry.

The goal is to bring Restaurant Week back in 2023.

Shawn Zambarda, owner of The Depot, said, ”Anything that’s going to help the community is going to help everybody. It draws a lot of people from outside Green Bay to up here to see what we have to offer.”

On Action 2 News at 10, Discover Green Bay talks about how it plans to change Restaurant Week.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.