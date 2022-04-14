A FORECAST YOU’LL WANT TO HANG ON FOR...

A strong spring storm is beginning to pull away from the area as it presses its way into Canada, but it’s impacts are still being felt right now. Colder air and strong south winds are accompanying this weathermaker. Sustained winds for the rest of the afternoon will fall between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. These winds may be strong enough to blow down some tree branches and knock out the power in some spots. Drivers of high profile vehicles should also be alert to these strong winds. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 7pm for areas near and south of Highway 64.

After some sunshine this morning, clouds have now thickened across the area. There will also be flakes moving through at times mainly for northern areas, but flakes cannot be ruled out even in eastern counties. Any accumulations can be expected across the far north, but accumulations look at best “minimal.”

Windy conditions will persist into tomorrow. Although winds won’t be quite as strong as today, wind gusts could still easily go over 30 mph. It will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s, and broken clouds. Saturday will still be a bit breezy with a mix of sun and clouds, but overall a calmer day with cold temperatures. Easter Sunday looks decent, albeit a bit cool with highs in the low to mid 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 20-30 MPH (Gusts to 50 mph)

FRIDAY: W 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Windy and colder. Clouds thicken. Flakes mainly NORTHWEST. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Quite blustery. A few flakes. LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Broken clouds. Windy again. A bit chilly. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Some early sun, then clouds thicken. Still blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

EASTER SUNDAY: Some sunshine. Cool, with increasing clouds late. HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

MONDAY: A wintry mix, then showers. Breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Rain south, wintry mix north. Breezy again. HIGH: 45

