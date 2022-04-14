Advertisement

CUTE: Firefighters save baby owl that fell from nest

A firefighter holds the baby owl.
A firefighter holds the baby owl.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (CNN) - The Los Angeles Fire Department saved a baby owl that fell from its nest.

The baby got separated from its mom after taking a tumble from high atop a house in Woodland Hills.

The baby owl fell from its nest.
The baby owl fell from its nest.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)

The people who live there found the little bird, and firefighters showed up to make sure the baby got back home safe and sound.

With a gentle touch – and a ladder – the feathered family was finally reunited.

The mother owl was reunited with her baby.
The mother owl was reunited with her baby.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy S. Lance
Woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI in Marinette County
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Comparisons of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case numbers were similar for vaccinated, unvaccinated in March
Changing room photos investigation.
Wisconsin, Michigan police want to identify changing area seen in photos
Kelton Jennings appears in Brown County court via video conference
Charges filed against former Green Bay band teacher in student assault case

Latest News

Zelenskyy warns of the possibility of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons. (CNN, UKRAINE...
Ukraine fears Russian retaliation after sinking warship
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate...
Ex-EPA head Scott Pruitt to run for US Senate in Oklahoma
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2014 photo, an RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aircraft flies from its pneumatic...
Climate toll on Arctic bases: Sunken runways, damaged roads
The IRS is offering free electronic filing and tax help before Tax Day.
IRS offers free electronic filing service ahead of Tax Day