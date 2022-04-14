Charon breaking Lawrence home run records

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lawrence senior Jacob Charon is in the midst of a season to remember. At least one for the record books, literally.

“Really I’ve just been seeing the ball better. Just kind of going up there with a ball in play mentality. Putting my best barrel on the ball, and letting the ball do it’s thing afterwards,” said Lawrence outfielder Jacob Charon.

Right now Charon has more home runs this season than Lawrence has victories. That’s pretty impressive considering the Vikings lead the Midwest Conference and have a 13-9 record overall this year.

“He’s not trying to hit a home run every time. Just trying to get a good barrel on it. Whether that’s a pull side home run, or an opposite field double,” said head coach Chris Krepline.

With 14 home runs, and counting, Charon has already broken the Vikings single season record. That’s with 14 games remaining on the schedule.

HIs best day came against Grinnell earlier this month. Hitting four home runs in one day, in one double header.

“There was just nothing getting by him that day. He was on every pitch, his timing was great. Great approaches at the plate. Just took what we taught him and just ran with it,” said Krepline.

“They just kept giving me fastballs, and I’m a big fastball hitter. I just put my best barrel on the ball, and left the ball travel and do it’s thing,” said Charon.

Then earlier this week Charon added a pair of home runs in one game against Ripon. The last giving him another piece of Lawrence history as he became the program’s all time home run leader with 17 for his career.

“It feels good knowing that I left an impact here at Lawrence. But you know, it’s just another thing. I’m happy I got it, but at the end of the day I just want to play baseball,” said Charon when asked about his place in Lawrence history.

It was not an overnight success for the Kenosha native, though. As a freshman Charon led the Vikings, but now holds a .433 batting average as a senior. Using a little extra motivation to go along with the hard work in the offseason after a Midwest Conference snub as a junior.

“He had a chip on his shoulder, he was not voted All Conference. He took it to heart, he wanted to be better. This year every single game, you can tell that he wants it more and more and more,” said Krepline.

“It’s definitely been in the back of my mind since last year, and I’ve definitely pushed myself this year to be better,” said Charon.

