Charges filed against former Green Bay band teacher in student assault case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges have been filed against a former Green Bay music teacher in a student sex assault case.

On April 12, Kelton Jennings, 26, was charged with Repeated Acts of Sexual Assault of a Child and 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault - Sexual Contact with a Child Under 13. Each count comes with a possible prison term of 60 years. He’s due back in court on May 16.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details the allegations against Jennings for crimes between October 1, 2021 and February 10, 2022.

Green Bay Police were assigned Child Protective Services cases involving 11-year-old children. The children are 5th grade students at Beaumont Elementary School in Green Bay. Jennings was the 5th grade band teacher, employed with the school since October 2021.

The CPS reports stated that Jennings made the girls feel uncomfortable. The allegations state he runs his hands down their chest after adjusting their instruments from behind. They also stated that he touched their necks and hands and called them “lovely” or “baby.”

One of the students told Jennings to stop, but he “refused to stop.”

Detectives met with victims, who told them about the inappropriate touching in band class.

A witness told a detective that she saw Jennings touch one of the victims in class, and reported that some other girls were getting upset and gathered to talk about the band teacher making them feel uncomfortable and the touching. The witness stated she was never touched, but saw her teacher rub the breasts of one of the other girls.

Jennings made a court appearance in March, but charges were not filed until April 12.

The Green Bay Area Public School District sent a notice to parents saying on January 28 someone reported that Kelton Jennings had inappropriate contact with a student. Jennings was immediately put on paid leave pending an investigation, and during the investigation another allegation against Jennings came out.

Jennings resigned from the district.

The district says he taught 5th grade instrumental music at seven of its elementary schools: Beaumont, Danz, Eisenhower, Elmore, Jackson, Kennedy and MacArthur.

School officials are asking anyone with additional information for investigators contact the Green Bay Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.