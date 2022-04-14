Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: You’re feeding your pets wrong

Brad also gets Chris caught up on some stories he missed.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a very good chance you’re feeding your pets wrong.

Did you know the FDA has recommendations on how to feed them? We don’t mean feeding times or calories, we’re talking about how you get the food to the dish (and don’t get us started on that dish).

But before Brad Spakowitz gets into the fine details of feeding canines and felines, he wants to get Chris Roth caught up on some of the better 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES news that he missed. Watch, and see if you missed some, too, or maybe Brad will mention some of your favorites.

