3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Health news from mice cages and sewer pipes

Brad has a study of a COVID-19 nasal spray, testing sewage for disease outbreaks (not just COVID-19), and vitamin K.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad spends his last day of the week bringing is up-to-date on health news coming from mice cages and sewers.

First, a study of a nasal spray that could help keep people who catch the COVID-19 virus.

Speaking of COVID-19, we’ve reported on sewage systems testing community wastewater for the virus, but scientists are exploring if this could be used for early detection of other disease outbreaks.

Then it’s back to the mice cages for a report on vitamin K and dementia.

