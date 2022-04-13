Work Zone Awareness Week emphasizes safety measures

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin averages 2,488 crashes in work zones each year.

“What’s really frustrating is that it’s entirely avoidable. All you have to do is really tack on a few minutes to your commute, slow down five miles an hour, put down the phone. It’s pretty basic stuff,” Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson said.

It makes workers wonder... do people even see their signs?

“When they get into the work zone they are reacting late. They are making movements without thinking of what they are doing. It makes it a dangerous situation for themselves, the other drivers and our employees,” Outagamie County Patrol Superintendent Curtis Riedy explained.

For Work Zone Awareness Week, Outagamie County is again asking drivers to slow down in construction zones.

“We already have a speeding problem well before we are going into construction season,” Riedy said. “I really commend the city for getting out front of this because we really need to be on top of this... they have families. They have children. They have spouses that they want to go home to at the end of the day, so just give them a little consideration and slow down.”

This week especially, Outagamie County encourages drivers to put down their phones and limit distractions as much as possible.

Refusing to do so could cost you money.

“Understand that those work zone fines are double. Our deputies, through these collaborative efforts, will continue to enforce that work zone fines are double and there will be no written warning.”

Workers encourage everyone to wear orange Wednesday in support of highway safety. They ask people take a moment of silence on Friday for those that have lost their lives in a work zone area.

Over the last five years, Wisconsin has seen 62 work zone related deaths.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.