Advertisement

Work Zone Awareness Week emphasizes safety measures

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin averages 2,488 crashes in work zones each year.

“What’s really frustrating is that it’s entirely avoidable. All you have to do is really tack on a few minutes to your commute, slow down five miles an hour, put down the phone. It’s pretty basic stuff,” Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson said.

It makes workers wonder... do people even see their signs?

“When they get into the work zone they are reacting late. They are making movements without thinking of what they are doing. It makes it a dangerous situation for themselves, the other drivers and our employees,” Outagamie County Patrol Superintendent Curtis Riedy explained.

For Work Zone Awareness Week, Outagamie County is again asking drivers to slow down in construction zones.

“We already have a speeding problem well before we are going into construction season,” Riedy said. “I really commend the city for getting out front of this because we really need to be on top of this... they have families. They have children. They have spouses that they want to go home to at the end of the day, so just give them a little consideration and slow down.”

This week especially, Outagamie County encourages drivers to put down their phones and limit distractions as much as possible.

Refusing to do so could cost you money.

“Understand that those work zone fines are double. Our deputies, through these collaborative efforts, will continue to enforce that work zone fines are double and there will be no written warning.”

Workers encourage everyone to wear orange Wednesday in support of highway safety. They ask people take a moment of silence on Friday for those that have lost their lives in a work zone area.

Over the last five years, Wisconsin has seen 62 work zone related deaths.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay schools superintendent Murley stepping down due to medical condition
Larry Born
$10K cash bond set for Denmark man in hospital threat case
Frank R. James
Milwaukee resident identified as person of interest in NYC subway attack
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Latest News

WATCH: Charon breaking Lawrence home run records
WATCH: Charon breaking Lawrence home run records
Runners wave Ukraine flags as they pass through downtown Neenah
Running in rain for Ukraine
Grocery stores have seen countless items raise prices due to inflation
Wisconsin's senators on the causes of inflation
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor wind gusts on Thursday, April 13, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gusty Thursday
Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, speaks at Brown County United Way in Green Bay on...
Wisconsin senators share opposing views on inflation and its causes