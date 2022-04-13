Advertisement

Woman, man taken to hospital after domestic disturbance in Sheboygan

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman and a man were transported to hospitals for injuries after a domestic disturbance Wednesday morning.

The initial call to the 1800-block of N. 21st St. was for a woman needing medical care. First responders found a 51-year-old woman with cuts to her head and back. We don’t know her condition.

Police learned there was a domestic incident between two family members. A 22-year-old man who lives at the same address left the house. Officers quickly found him, and he had cuts to his neck and a puncture wound in his chest. He was eventually transferred to a hospital in Milwaukee because of his serious injuries, which police say were self-inflicted.

Police say they expect criminal charges against the man once he’s out of the hospital. A knife that police believe was used in the incident was recovered.

