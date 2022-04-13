Advertisement

Woman killed in Town of Sheboygan Falls crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 51-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Sheboygan County Wednesday.

At about 5:43 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash on County Road J west of Meadowlark Road in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office says the initial investigation shows a driver headed west on County J crossed the centerline, striking an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 51-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to a hospital with “significant injuries.”

Names will be released Thursday.

These departments responded to the scene: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Orange Cross Ambulance, Johnsonville Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls First Responders, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Jaws, Town of Sheboygan Falls Jaws, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team and the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team.

