Storm produces intense hail

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - A storm produced some intense hail Tuesday evening.

Viewers shared dozens of photos and videos of hail covering their yards. CLICK HERE to share your photos and videos with Action 2 News. Scroll down for the full gallery.

There’s another chance for hail Wednesday. The First Alert Forecast shows a strong spring storm is dragging a cold front across the state, and another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop into this afternoon. Depending on the timing of this front and the amount of atmospheric instability, there might be a couple strong storms closer to the lakeshore during the mid-afternoon. They could have some hail, gusty winds and downpours. Our risk of severe weather is LOW, but on the verge of being in the moderate category. However, the lion share of today’s storms will stay below severe limits, especially the farther northwest you go.

MORNING UPDATE: We're getting an expected lull in the rain right now... But showers & storms will return to the area into this afternoon. A few may be strong across eastern Wisconsin, with hail, gusty winds & some downpours. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/JOQ7MTFnS6 — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) April 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.