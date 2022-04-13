Advertisement

Storm produces intense hail

Hail in Waupaca
Hail in Waupaca(Zac Van Asten)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - A storm produced some intense hail Tuesday evening.

Viewers shared dozens of photos and videos of hail covering their yards. CLICK HERE to share your photos and videos with Action 2 News. Scroll down for the full gallery.

There’s another chance for hail Wednesday. The First Alert Forecast shows a strong spring storm is dragging a cold front across the state, and another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop into this afternoon. Depending on the timing of this front and the amount of atmospheric instability, there might be a couple strong storms closer to the lakeshore during the mid-afternoon. They could have some hail, gusty winds and downpours. Our risk of severe weather is LOW, but on the verge of being in the moderate category. However, the lion share of today’s storms will stay below severe limits, especially the farther northwest you go.

