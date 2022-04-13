Advertisement

Missing Manitowoc man found safe; Silver Alert lifted

The 73-year-old was missing for more than 24 hours
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man who was missing for more than 24 hours has been found safe.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday night after Trepasso was found in Campbellsport in Fond du La County. That’s about 60 miles from his home, according to Google Maps, and 50 miles from where he was last seen.

Officers say the man left his home in Manitowoc around 4:30 P.M. on Tuesday, April 12. They were told he doesn’t usually drive on the highway but around information indicated he was in the Greenfield area, near Milwaukee, at 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Silver Alerts are issued for people who are believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Because he was found, we are no longer identifying him.

