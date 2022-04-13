Running for Ukraine

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A run took place Wednesday evening in Neenah to show support for the people of Ukraine. Organizers were also collecting donations for those who are suffering from Russia’s war with the country.

Organizers of the run wished it weren’t still raining. A smaller crowd showed up to run from the starting line in front of the Dom Bar on S. Commercial St.

Inside at the registration table, every runner was given a Ukrainian flag to show off along the route, which included a 5K, 10K and one-mile option winding through Neenah’s downtown.

Organizers were not only hoping to raise awareness but were also asking people to drop off medical supplies for the war effort.

“At first we thought we would give out running shoes because we have done that a lot for... some other countries, and they said we really don’t need shoes right now because we can’t get that airlifted into Ukraine -- but we can get airlifted into Ukraine medical supplies. So that is what it sounds like is really needed,” Gloria West, of Pacesetters of the Fox Cities, said.

Esther Palomino Munoz De La Espada of the Town of Neenah showed up at the last minute to run after seeing a report on the 5 o’clock news.

She said, “I believe this war is absolutely horrible, horrible unfair and unjust. It has to stop and I’m praying every day that it stops.”

Before hitting the street, the group gathered for the Ukrainian national anthem, with many then putting on rain gear.

No one wanted to call the event off.

“This is nothing compared to what they’re going through, so just to be able to show solidarity with them and run in the rain -- I mean, they’re losing their families, their children, their husbands, brothers. It’s just devastating what’s going on over there,” said Dave Bourgeois of Sheboygan.

If you weren’t able to make it to the run, you can drop off medical supplies at the Fleet Feet store, 3404 W. College Ave., in Appleton until the end of the month.

