Police: No charges for man who killed teen in self-defense during fight

Las Vegas police say a man walking his dog early Monday morning shot and killed a teen in self-defense. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Las Vegas police are investigating a fight between a teen and a man that led to a deadly shooting earlier this week.

FOX5 reports officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in a neighborhood in the west part of town early Monday morning.

A police department spokesperson said a man was walking in the area when he encountered the teen. The two then got into a dispute, and the 16-year-old pointed a gun and threatened the man.

According to police, the man was lawfully armed and shot the teen out of self-defense.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office later identified the teen as Christian Murphy, of Las Vegas.

Police said no criminal charges were filed against the man involved in the incident and he was not arrested. The case will be submitted to the Clark County District Attorney’s office for review.

The original altercation is part of an ongoing investigation, according to police.

