New York subway shooting suspect has Wisconsin ties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators released more information about New York subway shooting suspect Frank James’s past, saying he has ties to at least five states, including here in Wisconsin.

Wednesday afternoon, FBI investigators were seen going inside a home near N. 6th St. in Milwaukee. It’s the address listed on James’s driver’s license.

Police say he used that same license to rent a U-Haul found near the subway station in New York.

In one of the photos released by the NYPD, James is wearing the same outfit that he wears in a video posted to his YouTube page under the user name “Prophet of Truth 88.” He talks about leaving Wisconsin and heading to Pennsylvania. His channel has since been terminated.

In other videos on social media, James glorifies violence, at one point calling himself the “prophet of doom.” He also goes on rants about the New York subway system and criticizes New York as a whole.

Moments after his arrest, James was charged in federal court for a terrorist attack on mass transit.

“The government will prove, among other things, that James traveled across state lines to commit the offense and transported materials across the state line in aid of commission of the offense,” Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Some of the material investigators say Frank used in Tuesday’s attack was purchased in Wisconsin. Phantom Fireworks Showroom in Caledonia, just outside of Racine, identified four items in a photograph that they say were purchased there last June by a person named Frank James. Our sister station, WISN, reports one of the items was canister smoke.

In a statement Wednesday, Phantom Fireworks said there is no surveillance video of the purchase and that it’s cooperating with authorities.

According to state criminal records, James does not have a criminal history in Wisconsin.

However, New York authorities say James has been arrested 9 times in New York and 3 times in New Jersey. Brittany Schmidt also found more cases. She’ll tell you what they reveal on Action 2 News at Five.

