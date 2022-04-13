MORE STORMS TONIGHT & WEDNESDAY... THEN COLDER

After a rather intense hail storm moved from Waupaca/Waushara Counties right through Appleton and Green Bay, the rest of this evening’s weather will be relatively quiet by comparison. Scattered rain showers can be expected, but no stronger storms would be expected.

Widespread severe storms are ongoing across parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska through the evening... we’ll have to keep an eye on them as they push into Wisconsin after midnight. They should weaken as they arrive, but an isolated severe warning for large hail will be possible.

Scattered showers may be around Wednesday morning for the commute with additional rain and storms developing during the day. A few stronger storms are still possible in eastern Wisconsin with hail and/or wind but a major event continues to look unlikely for us. The highest odds of strong storms on Wednesday could stay just to our southeast. Highs will still top out in the 50s and 60s.

Blustery and cold conditions are set to return Thursday. Wind gusts in the 40+ mph range are expected on Thursday and there may even be a few passing rain showers or snow flakes. Additional flakes may occur into Friday too as temperatures remain chilly. After a brief break on Saturday, yet another weather maker may produce some wintry mix by late Sunday and into Monday. We just can’t get a break from Old Man Winter.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 20-30 MPH | GUSTS TO 50 MPH

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms... Heaviest rain NORTHWEST. Staying breezy. LOW: 49 (rising after midnight)

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 63 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Windy and colder. Mostly cloudy with flakes NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Windy again with mostly cloudy skies. Occasional flakes. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Still blustery but not AS MUCH wind. A little more sun. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

EASTER SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Late wintry mix possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Cloudy and cold. Mix of snow and rain. HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Still below average temps with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 45

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.