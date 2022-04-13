MORE STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY

Stubborn clouds cover and areas of fog will continue through the afternoon. A warm front lifting north through the state, will also cause quite the variation in temperatures. Areas North of Highway 29 will stay in the 40s, while areas south could be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Scattered showers and storms will stream in through the afternoon and evening south of the warm front, and east of a cold front. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled it with damaging winds and hail possible.

Showers tonight will turn to some wet snow in northcentral Wisconsin. That’s because on the back side of this weathermaker, colder air will blast its way the state on a gusty west-southwest wind. That wind will be very strong tomorrow and Friday, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph! Look for our high temperatures to be only in the low to mid 40s from tomorrow and through the Easter weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 20-35+ MPH (Gusts to 50mph possible)

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Scattered thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Wet snow develops NORTHWEST. Clearing skies late and breezy. LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Windy and colder. Clouds thicken. A few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy again. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Still blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool, with less wind. Wintry mix at night. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

MONDAY: A light wintry mix, then showers. Breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 46

