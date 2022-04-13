MORE STORMS INTO THIS AFTERNOON

As expected, we’re getting a temporary break in the rain with some pockets of fog. Much of this early fog is occurring along Lake Michigan and near Lake Winnebago. Visibility will slowly improve this morning, but skies will stay mostly cloudy.

As a strong spring storm drags a cold front across the state, another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop into this afternoon. Depending on the timing of this front and the amount of atmospheric instability, there might be a couple strong storms closer to the lakeshore during the mid-afternoon. They could have some hail, gusty winds and downpours. Our risk of severe weather is LOW, but on the verge of being in the moderate category. However, the lion share of today’s storms will stay below severe limits, especially the farther northwest you go.

Showers tonight will turn to some wet snow in northcentral Wisconsin. That’s because on the back side of this weathermaker, colder air will blast its way the state on a gusty west-southwest wind. That wind will be very strong tomorrow and Friday, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph! Look for our high temperatures to be only in the low to mid 40s from tomorrow and through the Easter weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/SW 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: W/SW 20-35+ MPH

TODAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Wet snow develops NORTHWEST. Clearing skies late and breezy. LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Windy and colder. Clouds thicken. A few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Windy again. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Some early sun, then cloud thicken. Still blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

MONDAY: A light wintry mix, then showers. Breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 46

