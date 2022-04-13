Advertisement

Milwaukee resident identified as person of interest in NYC subway attack

Frank R. James
Frank R. James(NYPD)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A person of interest in the New York City subway shooting has an address in Milwaukee.

Chief of Detectives James Essig identified the man as 62-year-old Frank R. James during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Essig said James has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

“We are endeavoring to locate him to determine his connection to the subway shooting, if any,” Essig stated.

Our Milwaukee partner station WISN has a crew at his last known address.

Police believe James rented a U-Haul van that they recovered after finding a key at the scene.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said a gunman dispersed smoke throughout a subway car and shot multiple train passengers.

Ten people were injured by gunfire and an addition 13 were hurt while trying to exit the subway station or suffered smoke inhalation, according to Sewell.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call NYPD Tips at 1-800-577-TIPS.

“We in the NYPD have all our resources working this, along with our partners in the FBI and the ATF, to find this perpetrator,” Essig said.

There is a $50 thousand reward out for information that leads to an arrest.

