Advertisement

Man arrested after shooting dog in face, police say

Benjamine Brown was arrested for the shooting of Boots the dog, according to the Palm Beach...
Benjamine Brown was arrested for the shooting of Boots the dog, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUPITER, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested a man who they say shot and injured a dog, leaving the animal for dead.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Boots the dog was shot in the face at Kennedy Estates Park in Jupiter on Friday. He suffered a fractured lower jaw, causing several of his teeth to be knocked out.

Boots was taken to an emergency vet where he is currently recovering.

The investigation led police to Benjamine Brown, who they say surrendered Wednesday without incident.

Brown was arrested and booked into Palm Beach County Jail.

Police said Boots will be adopted once he is fully healed.

Anyone else with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay schools superintendent Murley stepping down due to medical condition
Larry Born
$10K cash bond set for Denmark man in hospital threat case
Frank R. James
Milwaukee resident identified as person of interest in NYC subway attack
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Eric Toney
AG candidate reacts to criticism over low bond for man who later killed Appleton firefighter

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
Civics class, community service for voting fraud suspects
Navarino Park neighborhood sign in Green Bay. Navarino is one of four east-side neighborhoods...
$1 million grant delivered for Brown County United Way community house
The Appleton Public Library is packing up its books and thousands of other materials to move...
Appleton library gets ready to move
Navarino Park neighborhood sign in Green Bay. Navarino is one of four east-side neighborhoods...
Brown County United Way gets grant for neighborhood community house
A joint cybersecurity advisory released by the Department of Energy, the Cybersecurity and...
US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered