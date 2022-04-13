INTERVIEW: The significance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the time of the year where Wisconsin’s state color turns orange.

Work zones are popping up, meaning construction workers will be out and about.

Work Zone Safety Awareness week seeks to remind everyone about road worker safety and cautious driving.

WI DOT Project Communications Manager Mark Kantola said there have been more than 12 thousand crashes in Wisconsin work zones over the past five years.

