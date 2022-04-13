Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The significance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the time of the year where Wisconsin’s state color turns orange.

Work zones are popping up, meaning construction workers will be out and about.

Work Zone Safety Awareness week seeks to remind everyone about road worker safety and cautious driving.

WI DOT Project Communications Manager Mark Kantola said there have been more than 12 thousand crashes in Wisconsin work zones over the past five years.

Watch the interview above for more information.

