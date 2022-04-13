Advertisement

Gableman disparages how head of elections panel dresses

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election criticized how the leader of the bipartisan state elections commission dresses
Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron...
Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron Tuslar, (R) Harrison, regarding election integrity and the 2020 presidential election.(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election criticized how the leader of the bipartisan state elections commission dresses during a radio interview.

Michael Gableman was hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election. He has released two widely panned preliminary reports and his contract runs through the end of April, but there are multiple ongoing lawsuits related to the probe.

Gableman appeared on WTAQ-AM on Tuesday and criticized a wide array of officials, including Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul, two judges and five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday.

But the Meagan Wolfe, the leader of the commission, was the only one he singled out for how she dresses.

“Black dress, white pearls — I’ve seen the act, I’ve seen the show,” Gableman said.

When host Joe Giganti said he recently saw Wolfe wearing a gold locket rather than pearls, Gableman responded, “Oh, Hillary Clinton.”

Wolfe, who was confirmed to her job by the Republican-controlled Senate, issued a written statement in response.

“I’m a professional who takes my job seriously,” Wolfe said. “Comments directed at my appearance are a far cry from being serious, and are beneath anybody who purports to be undertaking a review of subject matter as important as election integrity.”

Ann Jacobs, the Democratic chairwoman of the elections commission, said Gableman should apologize and questioned why he was commenting on how women look but not men.

“I think it is disgusting that Mr. Gableman has decided to reduce himself to critiquing somebody’s clothing instead of appreciating the hard work and effort that Meagan Wolfe does as the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission,” Jacobs said. “It clearly shows that his mind is not on impartially adjudicating election questions but rather on attempting to disparage true professionals.”

Most Read

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Second competency exam allowed for woman charged in murder and dismemberment case
Elizabeth Wagner, 24, of Little Chute. She was killed in September of 2020 by her husband who...
Exclusive: Little Chute domestic violence victim being remembered at Harbor House event
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity increases, vaccinations jump
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor

Latest News

FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh...
Packers address receiving issues by signing Sammy Watkins
High winds dock Merrimac ferry, gusts of 55 mph in Milwaukee
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
DNR restarts effort to set bacteria standards in groundwater
Congresswoman Moore again tests positive for COVID-19
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Two more Assembly Democrats announce retirements