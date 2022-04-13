Advertisement

Former YMCA camp counselor arrested on child porn charges

Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were...
Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were found in his home during a search.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida have arrested a former YMCA camp counselor after they say they found images and video depicting the sexual abuse of children at his home.

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating Isaac Gabriel Yunes on over 30 child pornography charges.

Upon obtaining a search warrant, detectives conducted a search in his home, where they say they discovered several images and videos depicting child sexual abuse on his device, as well as items linking Yunes to several Snapchat accounts that have been reported for child sexual abuse. Yunes attempted to destroy his cellphone and denied the allegations, according to detectives.

Police say Yunes worked as a camp counselor at the Palm Beach County YMCA from 2017 to 2019.

Yunes was taken into custody on April 8 and was transported to the Palm Beach County jail.

Yunes is being charged with possession of child pornography and destruction of evidence.

Anyone with information on Yunes is urged by Palm Beach County detectives to call 561-688-4080.

