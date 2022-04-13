Family says a Niagara explosion victim is improving, one is stable

NIAGARA, Wis. (WBAY) - Relatives of the two people injured in a home explosion in Marinette County last weekend say one of the victims is improving.

The GoFundMe page for Joe and Debi Henrichs was updated to say Joe was able to stand up Tuesday and is “doing really great.” He’s weaning off IV medication and taking medicine orally. The update says Debi remains stable, getting neither worse nor better. She’s sedated and doctors can’t remove her bronchial tube yet, but swelling on her face is down.

The family thanks the communities of Niagara and Milwaukee for their support. The Henrichs live in Milwaukee but were at their seasonal home in the Town of Niagara when it exploded Sunday morning. The sheriff said Joe Henrichs was re-lighting the propane furnace, which had gone out before, and foul play is not suspected. The couple’s two dogs died in the blast.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Henrichses. Donations can also be made at Forward Financial Credit Union. Checks should be made payable to Best Buy Liquor, which is owned by family members, since the couple doesn’t have their own local bank accounts, with “Joe and Debi Henrichs Fundraiser” written in the memo line.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.