Exclusive: Little Chute domestic violence victim being remember at Harbor House event

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - These past few weeks Northeast Wisconsin has seen a number of deaths tied to domestic violence. Just last week, a 24-year-old woman was killed in Kaukauna in what police say is a murder-suicide.

Next Saturday, April 23, the non-profit Harbor House is hosting a fundraiser race to remember victims in Calumet and Outagamie counties, including Elizabeth Wagner.

Susan Andropolis isn’t letting her 24-year-old daughter’s death be in vain. Action 2 News first spoke to her exclusively one year ago, and she says the pain of the loss is something she’s learning to endure.

“It never gets better, it gets manageable. I mean you have to go on with your daily life,” Andropolis said. “I have another child that I have to be strong for and live for.”

Wagner was found dead in her Little Chute apartment in September of 2020 in what investigators labeled as murder and nonnegligent manslaughter.

According to police, Wagner’s husband was also found dead holding a handgun. Fox Valley Metro Police detectives uncovered text messages detailing physical and emotional abuse.

“It’s not always just black and white. It’s not like in your face that something is wrong,” Andropolis said. “I mean we had no clue. They looked like a happy, married couple.”

“It’s not always physical either,” Elizabeth Wagner’s sister Emily Andropolis, 19, said sitting beside her mother. “It’s always like verbal and mental abuse too.”

On April 23rd Harbor House is hosting its annual Amazing Race fundraiser. It also hopes to use the event to spread awareness on domestic violence and on the resources it offers.

“These funds are going straight to our mission work, and we have increased our clientele by 42% in the last six months, so domestic violence is very prevalent,” Cassie McDonald, senior manager and community relations at Harbor House, said. “It’s not going anywhere, we have to talk about it.”

Last week, Action 2 News reported on a murder-suicide in Kaukauna where police say a 24-year-old woman died after she was shot by a man she lived with and was in a relationship.

“I think the violence and types of violence are escalating in a lot quicker way and becoming much more lethal at a way that hasn’t happened in the past,” McDonald said. “So domestic violence traditionally affects one-in-four women and one-in-seven men. It actually went up to one-in-three women.”

The latest data from End Abuse Wisconsin on the number of deaths tied to domestic violence shows that in 2020 there were 58 domestic violence homicide victims. In 2019 it was 52 and in 2018 the number was 38.

If you’re interested in participating in Harbor House’s Amazing Race, here is a link: https://www.harborhousewi.org/amazingrace/. Registration ends on Friday.

